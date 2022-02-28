(WKBN)- People in multiple communities were left without power Monday morning.

According to First Energy’s website, 581 people are without power as of 9:30 a.m.

The communities impacted are Bloomfield Township, Bristol Township, Farmington Township, Greene Township, Mecca Township, and Mesopotamia Township.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.

The First Energy website said that power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.