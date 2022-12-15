(WKBN)- Hundreds of residents in the Valley are waking up without power Thursday morning.

As of 6:13 a.m. Thursday, 638 people in Mercer County and 153 people in Mahoning County are without power. As of right now, 37 people are without power in Columbiana County are without power. The majority of outages in Mercer County are in East Lackawannock Township, while the outages in Mahoning County are mostly in Craig Beach. The majority of outages in Columbiana County are in West Township.

First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation, while the Mahoning County outages are due to an equipment issue.

Power is expected to be restored in all areas between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.