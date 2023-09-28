(WKBN)- More than 700 First Energy customers in Mahoning County are without power Thursday morning.

The majority of those outages are coming from Goshen Township and Berlin Township. In total, 6 communities in the county are reporting outages. At one point, more than 1,900 people were without power in the county.

There are over 100 power outages in Trumbull County, with the majority of them being in Warren.

First Energy is still looking into what caused the outages.

Power is expected to be restored by 6 a.m.