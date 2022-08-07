(WKBN) — According to First Energy, over 500 people lost power in Trumbull County Sunday afternoon after a tree fell and hit a power line.

The communities affected include Braceville Township, Lordstown, Newton Falls, Newton Township, Warren and Warren Township. FirstEnergy said the tree fell in the Lordstown area.

Over 300 of the 557 people are in Newton Township, while over 100 are in Lordstown as of 3:00 p.m.

Power was expected to be restored by 3 p.m., but that has updated to reflect a new restoration time of 5 p.m.