Over 1,000 without power across the Valley

(WKBN) – Well over 1,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Tuesday night as parts of the area are also dealing with severe weather.

According to FirstEnergy’s 24/7 Power Center, as of 7:40 p.m., 35 people are without power in Columbiana County, 337 in Mahoning County and 1,092 in Trumbull County.

The majority of the outages in Columbiana County come from Unity Township at 30, with the majority in Mahoning County from Craig Beach at 176 and 575 from Howland Township in Trumbull County.

Power for the majority of areas is expected to return between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.