Hundreds without power across the Valley due to severe weather

(WKBN) – Hundreds are without power in Trumbull and Mercer counties as the Valley sees severe storms pass through.

As of 5:55 p.m., Ohio Edison is reporting 593 customers without power in Trumbull County. The majority of those outages are in Champion Township with 251.

Mahoning County has 667 without power, with the most in Green Township at 389, and Columbiana County is seeing 19, with the most in Salem at 12.

Ohio Edison is predicting power to return between 8 p.m. Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.

In Pennsylvania, Penn Power is reporting 443 without power in Mercer County, the most being in Shenango Township with 350.

Lawrence County is seeing 357 without power, with the most in Wilmington Township at 225.

Penn Power predicts the power will return between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday night.