WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night in Warren, hundreds came out to celebrate at the Hometown Holidays Second Annual Celebration.

It was from 4-8 p.m. Those young and young at heart braved damp conditions to indulge in a little holiday cheer.

“I like the songs that they’re singing,” said 6-year-old Nadia Arhin who was visiting from Michigan.

The gazebo housed the main musical attractions like performances by Warren G. Harding Choir. Down the center sidewalk, half a dozen ice sculptures lit the path — and don’t forget the tree lighting.

“My favorite part when we actually got to see the Christmas tree,” said 8-year-old Dakota Moore. “Because most of them only have one color, that one had a lot of colors.”

“I like that it’s all different colors and not the same,” said 8-year-old Waylon West.