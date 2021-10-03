Hundreds turn out for Boardman’s Oktoberfest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite some rain showers, the 45th annual Boardman Rotary Club Oktoberfest is back with activities for people of all ages.

Hundreds of people came out for the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The proceeds go towards supporting local programs.

“Money goes for everybody in the Boardman community, so Boardman Schools, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Clubs, Boy Scouts,” said Oktoberfest co-chair Mike Pasquale.

Despite some vendors backing out last-minute due to the weather, co-chair Lou Garland said they’re happy with the turnout.

“The attendance looks, it might be a little bit lighter than other years, however it’s been a steady flow all day,” Garland said.

Many of the vendors were eager to be back after not getting the opportunity last year because of the pandemic.

“We’ve got about 170 vendors here, we’ve got all kinds of arts and crafts, clothing, home goods, personal care items, really a variety of everything,” Pasquale said.

He said planning for the event is usually a six-month process. Meetings begin in the spring and the event is always held on the fourth Sunday after Labor Day.

“Without the event we aren’t able to assist others and much more than just some non-profits, we help out individuals, people that are striving to do better,” Garland said.

Oktoberfest has become the area’s largest one-day arts and crafts events and it draws vendors from five states.