Hundreds of pinwheels planted in Lisbon Square represent reports of child abuse in the county

Each windmill represents a complaint of child abuse or neglect that rose to the level of investigation

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Every April, Columbiana County Children Services goes to Lisbon Square and puts windmills around the gazebo.

While pretty, the message is quite sad, because each windmill represents a complaint of child abuse or neglect that rose to the level of investigation in the county.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and there are 468 windmills out for the year 2020. In 2019, there were 519.

“With COVID-19, it’s been a little more difficult, and I think there’s less reporting because there are [fewer] people viewing children and knowing the circumstances that surround their environment,” said Nancy Geho, an administrative assistant with the county’s Children Services.

While their job isn’t easy, Geho said she thinks the workers find a reward in helping children in need.

“Report abuse if you see it,” Geho said.

To report abuse to Columbiana County Children Services, call 330-420-6600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and follow the prompts for abuse or neglect.

If after hours, call the Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-5715.