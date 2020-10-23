Hundreds of kids line up for trunk-or-treat event in Lisbon

We asked one of the organizers why this event is so important

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of kids lined up for some goodies in Lisbon on Thursday.

This was the fourth year of the Columbiana County Community Action Agency’s trunk-or-treat program.

The costumes were great — there were witches, princesses and even Woody from Toy Story.

“So I think having a community event where the whole family can come out in a safe way, practice the COVID safety precautions and just have fun, I think we really need that in our community,” said Lisa Wallace, with the Columbiana County CAA.

About 19 different organizations participated in giving the kids treats.

