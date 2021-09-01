Hundreds of FirstEnergy line workers, including Ohio Edison, Penn Power, arrive in Louisiana

Linemen work to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in McComb, Miss., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

(WKBN) – The cleanup continues across across parts of Louisiana Wednesday night after Hurricane Ida. Now, local power crews are being called to help with the damage and restore power.

About 50 Ohio Edison and Penn Power line workers arrived in Louisiana Tuesday.

A total of 500 First Energy workers left for Louisiana this past Sunday to help.

Lauren Siburkis from First Energy says line workers were extra prepared for the call.

“Storm restoration is a line worker’s time to shine. They are very passionate about the work that they do, and restoring service to customers, especially after a devastating weather event like Ida, is their passion,” Siburkis said.

Workers are prepared to be in Louisiana for two to three weeks.