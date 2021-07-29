Hundreds of dogs to compete in show at Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of dogs and their owners will compete in the Steel Valley Cluster dog show at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The competition runs from August 5 to 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free and masks are optional. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Dogs that are not part of the competition are not permitted on the show grounds.

Attendees will be able to watch owners and handlers compete, the judging of their favorite breeds, rally trials, a dock diving competition and an AKC puppy competition on all days of the event.

The competition is being hosted by the Fort Steuben Kennel Association, Columbiana County Kennel Club, Beaver County Kennel Club and Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club.

More information is available here.