A drive in January collected 563 blankets, 208 sheets and dozens of pillowcases and sleeping bags for Christy House

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A youth group at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Warren collected hundreds of blankets for those in need.

According to the church, a drive in January collected 563 blankets, 208 sheets and dozens of pillowcases and sleeping bags. Those were donated to Christy House, a 30-day emergency homeless shelter run by the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League.

Youth Director Stacey Altiere said Christy House is constantly in need of blankets.