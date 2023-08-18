(WKBN)- Almost 400 people are without power in Trumbull County and Mercer County Friday morning.

First Energy said that over 200 people are without power in Trumbull County. As of 6:12 a.m., there are 64 people without power in Bazetta Township and 52 people in Mecca Township.

Power is expected to be restored in Liberty Township around 6:30 a.m. First Energy has not said what time power will be restored in all other areas of Trumbull County.

In Mercer County, 209 people are without power as of 6:24 a.m. Penn Power reports that 145 of those outages are in Sandy Creek Township. Power is expected to be restored in Mercer County at 9 a.m.

No word yet on why these areas are without power.