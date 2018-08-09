Hundreds line up to buy appliances at Youngstown State University Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - There was some controversy on Thursday at an appliance sale at Youngstown State University.

More than 200 people lined up to buy used stoves, refrigerators and microwaves when the sale started at noon.

The supply of appliances was limited, however, and the supply could not keep up with the demand.

The university recently renovated the Courtyard Apartments and decided to sell the old appliances there at a low cost. People could buy stoves for as low as $10 and ceiling fans for $5.

Some people at the sale called into the newsroom, complaining that some buyers were loading up on appliances, not leaving any for others in line.

According to YSU, the sale was open to the public. It was conducted in accordance with the state guidelines, therefore, they could not put a limit on the amount that people could buy.

For those who lined up early, it was a great deal.

Gloria Jenkins, of Youngstown, said she came because she has two homes to fill.

"It's a big help because I've been wanting ceiling fans, and I'm getting them at a great price," she said. "You can't beat it. You just can't beat it."

The main rule for the sale was that when you paid for the item, you had to move it immediately.