CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Edison is reporting hundreds who have lost power Sunday.

As of 2:27 p.m., the number of residents affected in Canfield is 1,169.

There is also a smaller outage in Austintown with over 259 outages. That outage is scheduled to be fixed by 4:30 p.m.

