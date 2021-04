This is the first season the Flea will be in its new location in downtown Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people made their way to the first day of the Youngstown Flea Saturday.

Vendors were set up both inside and outside selling everything from clothing to cookies and decorations.

This is the first season the Flea will be in its new location at the old Northeast Fabrications building in downtown Youngstown.

It is free and pet friendly.

The next Flea will be on May 8.