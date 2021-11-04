Hundreds attend fundraiser in Niles for national adoption month

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Girl’s Night Out at Cimineros in Niles tonight. Around 300 people turned out for a fundraiser for the Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

In addition to the food there were raffle baskets and bingo to win designer purses.

First News weekend morning anchor Brooke Meenachan emceed tonight’s event.

The money raised will help foster youth and the families that they serve.

November is National Adoption Month.

There are currently 4,000 children and teensgers in Ohio waiting to be adopted.