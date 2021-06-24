Humane agents to pursue charges in case of wolf hybrid seized in Newton Falls

A wolf hybrid was taken from a home in Newton Falls.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents are pursuing charges after they seized a neglected wolf hybrid from a home in Newton Falls.

Trumbull County Animal Welfare League CEO Lorilyn Shandor said her agency is investigating the case and is working with prosecutors to bring charges.

Shandor said they are looking at animal neglect or cruelty charges in the case.

Shandor said the animal had to euthanized because of its medical condition.

The wolf hybrid was picked up last Friday from a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

