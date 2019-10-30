Humane agents find over 100 animals at North Bloomfield home

Local News

Those animals include reptiles, a prairie dog, miniature ponies, a goat, sheep, chickens, donkey and geese

Prarie dogs in Greene Township.

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents found more than 100 animals at a North Bloomfield home Wednesday morning.

Exotic, agricultural and domestic animals were removed from a home on Durst Colebrook Road. Those animals include reptiles, a prairie dog, miniature ponies, a goat, sheep, chickens, donkey and geese.

Agents say it was part of a humane investigation into reports of living conditions and neglect.

No one was charged in connection to the case, but a man living there was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

