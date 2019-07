According to the Animal Charity Humane Society, the horses had no water

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two horses were rescued from a trailer in Youngstown Saturday afternoon.

The trailer was near South and Philadelphia avenues.

According to the Animal Charity Humane Society, the horses had no water and the trailer floor was covered in feces.

Animal Charity took the horses and plans to work with officials on the case.

The Youngstown Police Department took away the trailer.