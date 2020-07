YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents raided a house on Youngstown’s west side Friday morning, finding about 85 cats, though they don’t have a final count yet.

Agents said there were also numerous rats in the house.

The house is on Greenwood Street near Steel and Salt Springs Road. There’s an emergency demolition order on the house but the rats need to be taken care of before it can be torn down.

