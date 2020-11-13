Humane agents looking for information on neglected dogs that were dumped in Columbiana County

The dogs were transported to a veterinarian in Kinsman for treatment

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents are looking for more information on neglected dogs that were dumped in a crate in Columbiana County.

According to Jason Cooke, with The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, a man was checking on his father who lives on Five Forks Thursday night when he noticed the dogs in a field adjacent to his father’s house.

Cooke said the dogs had no food or water, and the temperature at the time was near freezing.

The dogs were transported to a veterinarian in Kinsman for treatment.

Cooke said they were infested with fleas and ticks, and their skin was infected with sores. The Shepherd mix was extremely emaciated, he said.

Those with information on how the dogs ended up in the field are asked to contact the Columbiana County Humane Society at (234) 575-7177.

Huey (the beagle) and Foxy (the Shepherd mix) will need a foster home at some point, and if anyone is interested in helping, they can contact The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project at (234) 855-5847.

Cooke said they have a long road to recovery but appear to be in good spirits.