SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Humane Society of Mercer County is looking for information on the person who threw a dog out of a car in Sharon, killing the animal.

According to a post on the Humane Society’s Facebook page, the young brindle pit bull did not survive.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Budd Street.

Those with information are asked to call 724-981-5445 and press 1.