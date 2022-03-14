SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Smith Township man is facing pornography charges following a search of his home.

Smith Township Police were joined Monday by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force at a home on Ellett Road.

Investigators said they were looking for evidence of child pornography and had been investigating the location for the last several months.

Matthew Bartchy, 27, was arrested and is facing 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a juvenile, and one count each of importuning and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation stems from an online complaint received several months ago.