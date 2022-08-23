CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Sixteen of the 17 men who were caught up in the latest sex sting from the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force made their initial appearances in court Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects took turns before Mahoning County Judge Molly Johnson in Canfield.

All were picked up over the weekend as part of a statewide effort to crack down on human trafficking.

They were all accused of trying to arrange for sex with underage children but met police and sheriff’s deputies when they arrived at the designated location.

Bonds were set for the suspects who are from all around the country, and they will have preliminary hearings later.

The 17th suspect was arraigned Monday in Columbiana County Court.