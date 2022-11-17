YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force are serving a search warrant in the 1300 block of Detroit Avenue.

Members have been at the home since early this morning.

Two people are sitting on the front porch of the home as it is being searched.

The warrant was served after investigators got a tip from the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

Task force members have seized a computer and several phones.

As of yet, no charges have been filed, and no one has been arrested. Charges are pending in both Ohio and Pennsylvania in this case.

The case is being investigated by BCI, the task force, Youngstown police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.