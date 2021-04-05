Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department transitioning to paid, round-the-clock staff

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s Eagle Joint Fire District is going through some changes. It’s making a switch from all-volunteer to part-time staffing.

This is the first step in staffing the department around the clock.

There are currently 27 volunteers. Now, they’ve hired nine other firefighters from around the area.

Starting Monday, these part-time firefighters will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hubbard Fire Chief Ron Stanish said people will notice quicker response times and that more training will take place.

“They’re going to be more visible out in the community doing their inspections and just learning the community,” he said.

Chief Stanish believes this is a “tremendous benefit to this community.”

The changes are being made possible through a tax levy that passed last spring.

