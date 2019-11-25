Hubbard Twp. Trustees to hold town meeting over police union contract

Talks between Hubbard Township Trustees and the police union have not resumed

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) -Talks between Hubbard Township Trustees and the police union have not resumed.

No new negotiations have been scheduled between the two parties, and now there are disagreements over finances and what they say the numbers show.

With no new talks planned in the near future, trustees are still going over their options when it comes to policing in 2020.

Trustees will soon have a town hall to talk to neighbors worried about the future of their police department. They plan to meet in about two and a half weeks.

Trustee Rick Hernandez says at this point nothing is set in stone, but if the township chooses to go with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, it could mean a cost savings of about $200,000 a year.

“If the union would be a little more, well negotiate with us, we could maybe work things out,” said Hernandez.

The contract ends on December 31 and the trustees said they’re running out of money. Even when levy dollars start generating in April, it still isn’t enough to keep the department going.

“The numbers like I said, our financial accountant said they’re very positive and I don’t understand why we’re even in this situation. It almost feels like this is political not financial,” said Christopher Gifford of F.O.P. Lodge 85.

According to township financial records, as of Monday morning the general fund had around $172,000, and the police department’s balance was roughly $201,000.

“Where we’re really seeing an issue is the fact that come year end, there will be zero carry over in the police fund,” said Hernandez.

“They told us at the end of the year there’d be a zero balance, but the numbers are showing otherwise,” said Gifford.

The town hall meeting is tentatively scheduled for December 12 at the high school in the evening.

The union says that the evening prior to their fact finding session they have scheduled for December 13.