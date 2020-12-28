Hubbard Twp. Trustees swear in new police chief

Sergeant Greg Tarr has been with the department for 27 years

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new chief in town in Hubbard Township.

Monday morning, Hubbard Twp. Trustees swore in Sergeant Greg Tarr.

Sergeant Tarr has been with the department for 27 years.

Former Chief Todd Coonce says he’s leaving the department in good hands.

“For 39 years, 26 of those years I’ve been at the realm of police chief to serve and protect this community, and that’s what I will miss most. As I said earlier, I’m leaving it in good hands. Sergeant Tarr will be a great leader,” Coonce said.

Coonce had served as chief for 26 years.

He plans to take on another position in the near future.