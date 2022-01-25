HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with Ptlm. Michael Orr’s termination last week.

He’s now on unpaid leave as of Jan. 22 based on that decision, according to Hubbard Twp. Police Chief Greg Tarr.

The decision stems from an investigation into how Orr handled an interaction with a truck driver last year.

In a body camera video from police, Orr could be seen hitting the driver with his handcuffs in his hand after yanking the driver’s license from the driver’s hand.

It’s not the first time that Orr’s actions at work have come under scrutiny.

WKBN received Orr’s personnel file, which showed that he has received warnings in the past in regard to getting along with coworkers and anger management issues.

For incidents noted in his personnel file, Orr had been ordered to undergo further training.

Orr filed a grievance in objection to the trustees’ decision on Jan. 19. It now heads to arbitration, according to Chief Tarr.