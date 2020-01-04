Hubbard Twp. trustees anticipate fact-finder’s report on police department

They brought in the fact-finder to look at both sides -- why the township should or shouldn't have a police department

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fact-finder’s decision on Hubbard Township’s police department is now with attorneys representing trustees.

Trustee Rick Hernandez said they haven’t seen the report but expect to know more in the coming days.

They brought in the fact-finder to look at both sides — the argument for why the township should have a police department and the argument for why it shouldn’t.

The fact-finder met with trustees and the police union last month after a heated town hall at Hubbard High School where people expressed their concerns about how their community will be protected.

Voters passed a levy last May supporting their local police force. But trustees say even when those dollars start coming, it won’t be enough to keep the department running.

The administration’s contract with the police union expired Tuesday night.

Hubbard trustees will hold three special meetings Tuesday. The first at 10 a.m., where trustees will talk about contract issues. The second at 6:30 p.m. will also go into executive session for job interviews. And the last will be a public meeting starting at 7 p.m., where we could learn more.