Hubbard Twp., police union to enter mediation after union approves fact-finder’s report

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The union representing Hubbard Township police officers has approved a fact-finder’s report as part of their negotiations with the township.

Since Hubbard Township trustees rejected that same report Tuesday, the sides will now go into conciliation.

It comes after the union issued a scathing response to trustees, saying the union has “zero confidence” in their actions.

Trustees have said they rejected the fact-finder’s report in order to continue negotiations with the union in the hopes of saving the police department. There have been talks about disbanding the police department, leaving patrols up to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, in order to save money.

The union said, however, trustees are displaying “flagrant self-destructive behavior” in regard to the police department.

Union officials said they disagree with the rehiring of Police Chief Todd Coonce, among other issues.

The fact-finder was brought in to help the sides reach a contract agreement.