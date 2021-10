HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Hubbard Township are hoping someone can identify a man who they say is a theft suspect.

Police released surveillance images of a man they say is connected to an Oct. 4 theft at the Valero Save-a-Step in the township.

If you have any information or know who this man is, call Det. Mike Orr at the Hubbard Twp. Police Dept. at 330-534-8477 Ext. 2 or the Trumbull County 911 Center at 330-675-2730.

All information will be kept confidential.