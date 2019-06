The truck was stolen from a lot near Truck World

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police are investigating the theft of a dump truck.

The truck, which was stolen from a lot near Truck World, was found Wednesday in Darlington Township, Pennsylvania, according to a police report.

The owner of the truck said he last saw it around 4 p.m. June 8.

Police did not release details on how the dump truck was found.

No arrests have been made.