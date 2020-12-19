Hubbard Twp. police chief retires after decades in law enforcement

Local News

Chief Todd Coonce has been chief in Hubbard Township for 26 years

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The man who has run the Hubbard Township Police Department for over a quarter-century finished up his last shift Friday.

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The man who has run the Hubbard Township Police Department for over a quarter-century finished up his last shift Friday.

Chief Todd Coonce has been chief in Hubbard Township for 26 years and a policeman there for 39.

He’s still officially chief until January 1 but will be using up some unused vacation time.

Sergeant Greg Tarr will replace Coonce as chief.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com