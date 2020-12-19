Hubbard Twp. police chief retires after decades in law enforcement

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The man who has run the Hubbard Township Police Department for over a quarter-century finished up his last shift Friday.
Chief Todd Coonce has been chief in Hubbard Township for 26 years and a policeman there for 39.
He’s still officially chief until January 1 but will be using up some unused vacation time.
Sergeant Greg Tarr will replace Coonce as chief.
