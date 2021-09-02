Hubbard Twp. police asking residents to stop removing road closed barriers, or else

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police are asking drivers to stop removing road barriers that are blocking off a weakened road.

Culvert replacement work is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 15 for Chestnut Ridge Road.

The road has been blocked off by police, but they’re reporting that people have been moving the barricades to drive through, which are blocking off a large cavern underneath the road.

For everyone’s safety, police are asking community members to not touch them, or else they could be criminally charged.

Police said they hope the repairs do not take too long to complete.