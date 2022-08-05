HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim.

Hubbard Township Police Chief Ronald Fusco said a BOLO went out for 48-year-old Jason Riley, the suspect accused of robberies at the Dollar Tree in Hermitage and at the Walmart in Hempfield Township on Friday morning. One of his officers spotted him around 9 a.m. in a vehicle at Truck World, where he was arrested.

Fusco said he was told that a screwdriver was used in both robberies, and a victim was stabbed multiple times in the robbery at Walmart.

WKBN reached out to the Hermitage and Hempfield police departments and is waiting to hear back for more information on those robberies. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

A viewer reported that crime scene tape was up in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Friday morning. WKBN also contacted Walmart for more information but hasn’t yet heard back.

A warrant was also out for the arrest of Riley on a misdemeanor theft charge out of Boardman. That crime happened on July 19, 2020, according to court records.

Riley is currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

