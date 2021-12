HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard Township man accused of shooting at a repossession agent appeared in court Tuesday.

David Rexroad turned himself in on an aggravated menacing charge.

Last Monday, reports say Zachery Baumgardner was repossessing a vehicle on Woodbine Avenue when the homeowner, Rexroad, shot at him.

Rexroad pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $7,500.

Rexroad was also ordered not to contact the agent.

He’s due back in court on February 2 for a pretrial hearing.