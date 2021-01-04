Hubbard Twp. man gets help stopping identity theft to claim unemployment

William Marx told his story to First News on Dec. 22 and the next day received the help he needed

(WKBN) – A Hubbard Township man is finding relief after an unemployment claim fraudulently filed under his name was dropped.

William Marx became aware on Nov. 13 that someone was using his name and social security number to claim unemployment.

At first, Marx said he received a check and a debit card, neither of which he used, but he wasn’t sure if whoever was doing this changed the address and got a new card to receive the payments.

“Just waiting on all the dust to settle,” Marx said. “One of the things the people at the state, and several of the people that I did trade phone calls with at the state level…I asked for a letter stating that I didn’t file unemployment in case, personally, I would ever need it and also in case I would be charged with a 1099 for taxes.”

Marx talked to First News on Dec. 22 and afterward received a message from Congressman Tim Ryan’s office, who referred him to Rep. Gil Blair’s office since it was a state issue.

First News also reached out to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services that day. They got in contact with Marx and were able to stop the claim.

“I think we should be good,” Marx said. “The live check that I got in the mail I sent that in to their accounting department, and hopefully there are no more funds released under my name.”

Marx hopes more can be done to stop this kind of fraud in the future.

“It’s too easy to throw in a name and social security number and send me money,” Marx said.

Thomas Betti, a spokesperson with the Ohio Unemployment Office, responded to First News and asked that his information be forwarded to Marx so he could help him out.

Betti also mentioned that fraud reports can be filed at jfs.ohio.gov/fraud, call 1-800-686-1555 and select Option 1, fax 1-614-752-4808 or email ucbenprotest@jfs.ohio.gov.

To learn more about the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section, which has an identity theft unit, go to OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/IdentityTheft.

More headlines from WKBN.com: