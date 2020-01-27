Hubbard Twp. hearing to be scheduled within next month

The Union Representing Police Officers says a conciliator is now appointed to hear from both the union and Trustees

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There are new details on the ongoing issue between Hubbard Township Police and Trustees.

A conciliation hearing will be scheduled within the next month in Hubbard Twp.

The Union Representing Police Officers told First News a conciliator is now appointed to hear from both the union and Trustees.

This hearing comes after Township Trustees rejected a fact finder’s report on a collective bargaining agreement with the FOP.

The union’s contract with the Township expired at the end of 2019.

