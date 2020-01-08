Hubbard Township trustees vote to save police department

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trustees in Hubbard Township have decided to save the police department.

They rejected a fact-finder’s report that looked at both sides of the issue — why the township should have a police department and why it shouldn’t.

The vote to reject the report was unanimous.

Trustees said they will continue looking at all options.

Township officials have said Hubbard is running out of money. They said even with levy dollars, it won’t be enough to keep the police department going.