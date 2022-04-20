HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Commissioners have unanimously approved the use of COVID-relief money to fund a sanitary sewer project study in Hubbard Township.

Commissioners voted Wednesday morning to use $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the Maplewood Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project Study.

It would figure out the most cost-effective way to provide sanitary sewer service to hundreds of homes on the west end of Hubbard Township.

Township Trustee Rick Hernandez calls it a “major win” for people who live in the township.

“I want to commend the commissioners for appropriating the monies. Of course, it’s coming from the American Rescue Plan monies. You know for a long time, over 30 years, this has been put on hold,” said Hernandez.

Commissioners also approved allowing the board’s clerk to advertise for “request for statement of qualifications” or “letter of interest” for consultant engineering services for the study.