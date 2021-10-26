Hubbard Township police chief announces retirement

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – After almost three decades of working in Hubbard Township, police chief Greg Tarr has decided to retire early next year.

Tarr says his official retirement date will be April 1. However, he’ll be taking unused vacation and comp time in February and March.

Tarr started working for Hubbard Township Police part-time in 1993. He eventually received a full-time position and worked his way up the ranks.

Tarr was officially sworn in as police chief at the end of 2020.

“It’s very exciting I mean there’s things I’m gonna miss, obviously [the] relationships, the community that I’ve been born and raised in, but anxious and excited to get started on my new life after work, so looking forward to it,” he said.

Tarr says police work is all he’s known and wanted to do, and he’s really enjoyed it. He looks forward to traveling in his retirement.