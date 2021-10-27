Hubbard Township officer placed on paid administrative leave

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A police officer in Hubbard Township has been placed on leave.

According to a letter addressed to Officer Michael Orr, he was placed on paid administrative leave starting Tuesday pending an internal investigation.

Through a public records request, we obtained police body camera video of the incident being looked into.

According to the video, officers were sent to the Flying J Monday afternoon after the owner of a semi-trailer reported a stolen trailer was there. Officers ran the plate but it didn’t come back as stolen.

In the video, Orr asks the driver for his identification.

Driver: “I’m going to give you my identification like I told you I would, sir and then you can give me the incident number.”

Orr: “Do it now, do it now and we’ll get you.”

Driver: “You gotta understand, I gotta protect me too.”

Orr: “I’m not. I don’t have to understand.”

Officer Gifford: “OK, let’s just get that. Can I just have the ID and we’ll get out of here?”

Driver: “I’m just trying to protect myself.”

Orr: “I’m going to take it to the car and run it.”

Driver: “Don’t, dude.”

We reached out to Orr and he told us he had no comment.