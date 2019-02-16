Hubbard Township beginning speed camera program on Monday

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Hubbard Township is implementing speed cameras, similar to ones that have been used in Youngstown, Girard and surrounding communities.

The township's speed enforcement program will begin on Monday with a 14-day warning period.

Citations issued during this 14-day warning period will not include a fine, but rather serve as notice that the program is underway.

Officers will take photos of speeding drivers, who will then get tickets in the mail. The officer still has the authority to conduct a traffic stop and issue a citation, but if the camera captures the violation, the citation will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Fines will start at $100, while fines in construction zones will be $150.

The violation is a civil one -- no points will be assessed to the driver, and it won't be reported to the driver's insurance. Police said failure to pay the violation will result in the citations being sent to collections, however.

Registered owners of the violating vehicles may attend an administrative hearing to contest the charge. The law states that a person who is issued the ticket may contest the ticket by filing a written request for an administrative hearing to review the citation.

The township said the program is an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities, citing an increase in Ohio traffic fatalities from 2015 to 2016. In the township, there were 218 reported crashes -- one which was fatal -- from January 1, 2015 to December 13, 2018, according to police.

Police say their goal is also to reduce the amount of calls they receive for speeding and reckless drivers.

Township Trustees voted to approve the program on July 15, 2015, which will allow the police department to utilize the technology.