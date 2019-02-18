Hubbard Township becomes newest location to implement speed cameras Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) - Hubbard Township will be the next location on a growing list in the Valley to implement speed cameras, which continues to leave drivers with mixed opinions.

Alex Sierra and Daniel Lopex work at a barber shop in Youngstown, a city that already has speed cameras.

"They're got to do what they've got to do to make the city slow down," said Sierra.

Sierra has been caught up speed cameras, paying over $100 each time.

"If it was too less money, we all would still be speeding," said Lopez.

Sierra said having to pay that much money has kept him from speeding like he used to.

"It'll definitely slow a lot of people down, especially younger kids," Sierra said.

In 2015, Girard had 254 vehicle accidents. In 2017, after speed cameras were implemented, there were 211 accidents.

Cynthia Ball frequently drives through Youngstown. She said she is unsure if speed cameras will help lower the number of accidents across the board.

"It's like a speed trap to me and a money scam," she said. "Things happen all the time anyway. It could help but I don't know."

The cameras should be implemented within the next few weeks.