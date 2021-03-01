City of Hubbard celebrates oldest original bridge reopening

The Myron Street Bridge now has a more modern look

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The oldest original bridge in Hubbard has gotten an upgrade.

The Myron Street Bridge reopening was celebrated with a ribbing cutting on Monday, recognizing a big part of the project being done.

It had been built during the 1930s or ’40s and Mayor Ben Kyle said it really needed to be replaced.

After over three months of work, it has now reopened as the barriers were removed on Monday. The bridge now has a more modern look.

This was only phase one of the project.

“The last phase of the project the city is working with Eastgate to create 1,000 feet of sidewalk that will connect our senior living facility over there at Eagle Creek to Main Street and give them access to means of transportation,” Kyle said.

Later this month, the Myron Street Bridge will be renamed the “Hubbard Veterans Bridge.” The city plans to hold another ceremony for the new name.