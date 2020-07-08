Hubbard teacher on CNN to talk about new school year amidst COVID-19

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local teacher is making national headlines after appearing on CNN Tuesday talking about reopening schools in the fall.

The segment came right after President Donald Trump announced that he will put pressure on governors to reopen schools.

Amy Gasser, a science teacher with Hubbard schools, was interviewed on CNN’s The Lead with Pamela Brown. She was talking about going back to the classroom and the uncertainty of what the new school year will look like.

Gasser said going back to school would be beneficial to both her and her students because they’ll be able to get the personal, more direct help they might need.

“We need to look at the rules and regulations, keep social distancing, look at the masks. As a teacher, I want to make sure my environment is safe for all of my students with encouraging the hand washing, the sanitizing. If they tell us to go back to school, we will go back to school,” Gasser said.

Gasser said conducting class online had its challenges. Some students didn’t have the technology and not being in the classroom was difficult for many students.

“I experienced students not being able to email me because there are a variety of children in their households in which they only have the computer for a short period of time. I have tried various Google Meet, Zoom meetings with them, and for some of them, it is just not accessible,” Gasser said.

It’s also difficult to gauge a students comprehension remotely, Gasser said. Having that face to face interaction gives her cues on how a lesson is coming across and being learned.

“I also lose their demeanor, like how are they acting? If I teach a new subject and I see a lot of crinkled foreheads or confusion, I know that I need to go over it again or do it in a different way or introduce it with maybe more of a path to it,” Gasser said.

Heading back to class is a concern for Gasser, not only for herself and students but for her school-age children.

“I’ll talk to my own daughters and explain to them they need to pay attention to the rules that we need to follow to keep everyone around us safe because that is what’s most important,” she said.

One thing teachers and administrators know is the new school year will be a fluid situation based on coronavirus numbers and risk. Districts are planning for whatever may happen, including going back to remote learning if cases spike.

“So for me, if they say it’s safe to go back, then we move forward and we go on from this point, and we try to make it as safe as possible. If the numbers spike, then, you know, we’ll go back to the virtual, and we will make sure everyone is safe as best can be. We will move forward with that. It’s going to be one of those evolving situations where we need an open mind with educators.”