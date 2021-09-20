Hubbard student’s parking lot painting in support of police, fire, military defaced

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Painting parking spots at high schools is a popular pastime for seniors, but this year, the tradition was tarnished for one student.

High school senior Mya Reynolds says her decorated parking spot at Hubbard high school, dedicated to police, firefighters and the military was vandalized.

Reynolds said as she was painting the parking spot on Friday when another student called her racist and was heckling her. The next day the painting was defaced.

The painting looks like a flag and contains a blue stripe for police, red for firefighters and other first responders, and green for the military.

On Monday, Reynolds was back outside repairing the damage with help from members of the police and fire departments.

“I cried but I am staying strong. I have a strong law enforcement presence in my family,” Reynolds said.

The vandalism is under investigation.